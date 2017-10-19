NBC



The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Tahani shares a dark secret with Janet while Eleanor and Chidi face an ethical dilemma which leads to a conflict with Michael.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Jonah walks in on an attempted robbery at the store which obviously causes him to lose his sh*t and pits him against Dina. Meanwhile, Glenn has a problem firing the store’s security guard following the incident.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Sofia Falcone makes a deal with Penguin to protect her own life as Bruce wields the power of the dagger and Nygma tries to regain his empire at the expense of an old friend.

MLB Playoff: Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs (TBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs.

NBA Basketball: New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder in a season opener.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The new Prince of Hell sets his sights on Jack just as Sam and Dean begin to explore what the boy is capable of and whether they can truly protect him.

Thursday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) – The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Oakland Raiders.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Oliver finds it difficult to balance his duties as mayor and his vigilante nightlife with his responsibilities as a father, especially when Anatoly returns to Star City with a deadly agenda.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Fitz bunkers down in Vermont, avoiding public life for the first 100 days of Mellie’s presidency until Marcus joins him to begin work on his presidential library.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Vanessa’s forced to make an impossible choice to protect her daughter while Axel and a former ally struggle to survive.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace and Karen get in trouble with the hot guy at work and Jack calls on Will for help when his estranged son’s son turns up with a problem only the gay duo can solve.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Katie tries to stop her mother from attending an award show, but is unsuccessful when Carol secures a position as a seat-filler.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Last week gave us a fantastic Phil-centric episode but tonight we get back to the really important stuff, i.e. Sam demanding satisfaction, and a piece of the spotlight.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Casey struggles to balance his duties at work and Dawson finds herself trapped in a collapsed parking structure.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Annalise feels back in her element working on a big case but Bonnie is suspicious of her motives.

The Walking Dead (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and the rest of the cast celebrate the show’s 100th episode and prep us for the next season.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Billy Joel, Tracy Morgan, Paul Shaffer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Vic Mensa