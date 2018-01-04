What’s On Tonight: ‘The Good Place’ Is Back And ‘The End Of The F*cking World’ Is Here

#What's On Tonight
01.04.18 2 hours ago

NBC

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason work hard to solve a riddle while Michael receives an unexpected visitor.

The End of the F*cking World (Netflix) – Just a few days into January and Netflix is already giving us its first original series of the year, this one a dark romantic comedy that follows a self-diagnosed teenage psychopath and the girl he’s either falling in love with or planning to kill. Still not clear on that yet.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Dina recruits Cheyenne to help her police the staff’s social media accounts after a Cloud 9 employee posts a controversial video online and Amy learns something about Jonah that forces her to up her Instagram game.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon and Amy subject their friends to a series of secret experiments to determine who will serve as their best man and maid of honor.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Fox is trying out another singing competition, this time hosted by Fergie and judged by a panel that includes P. Diddy, or Sean Combs, or Puff Daddy, or whatever he goes by now, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon moves to Dallas to attend a school for gifted children but the rest of the family struggles with separation anxiety.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Some Van Helsing family secrets come to light as the group bunkers down in their mountain stronghold and a climactic battle between humans and vampires leaves humanity’s fate in question.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – A shaven, V-neck-wearing Nick Offerman guest stars as a bad boy that’s been secretly dating both Will and Grace. Meanwhile, Jack and Karen seek medical help in getting rid of a jingle stuck in their heads.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Christy loses her job at the restaurant while Bonnie gets pissed when her brother gets arrested and calls Adam to bail him out instead of her.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Sophia asks Matt and Colleen about having children, an animated sequence featuring the whole family as farm animals reveals that they have been struggling to have a baby.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Carol invites Greg’s girlfriend into the office to give Katie a glimpse of the competition and force her to admit her true feelings for the guy.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dawson finally confronts her strained relationship with her father while Otis scrambles to get everything together for the grand opening of Molly’s North, and Brett makes a lifesaving decision on the job.

Nashville (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Season six premieres with Scarlett struggling to find herself after taking a road trip with Maggie and Juliette seeking help after her public meltdown.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Deacon steps up to lead the team after a complaint filed against Hondo takes him off active duty and the team must bust a robbery crew that is hitting marijuana dispensaries.

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bessie discovers Holden’s business plans for the town and Seth and Amelia must decide whether to save her from the Black Legion.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kobe Bryant, Khloe Kardashian, Prophets of Rage

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: 50 Cent, Rachel Brosnahan, Gary Vider

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jodi Kantor

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP