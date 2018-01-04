NBC

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason work hard to solve a riddle while Michael receives an unexpected visitor.

The End of the F*cking World (Netflix) – Just a few days into January and Netflix is already giving us its first original series of the year, this one a dark romantic comedy that follows a self-diagnosed teenage psychopath and the girl he’s either falling in love with or planning to kill. Still not clear on that yet.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Dina recruits Cheyenne to help her police the staff’s social media accounts after a Cloud 9 employee posts a controversial video online and Amy learns something about Jonah that forces her to up her Instagram game.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon and Amy subject their friends to a series of secret experiments to determine who will serve as their best man and maid of honor.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Fox is trying out another singing competition, this time hosted by Fergie and judged by a panel that includes P. Diddy, or Sean Combs, or Puff Daddy, or whatever he goes by now, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon moves to Dallas to attend a school for gifted children but the rest of the family struggles with separation anxiety.

Van Helsing (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Some Van Helsing family secrets come to light as the group bunkers down in their mountain stronghold and a climactic battle between humans and vampires leaves humanity’s fate in question.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – A shaven, V-neck-wearing Nick Offerman guest stars as a bad boy that’s been secretly dating both Will and Grace. Meanwhile, Jack and Karen seek medical help in getting rid of a jingle stuck in their heads.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Christy loses her job at the restaurant while Bonnie gets pissed when her brother gets arrested and calls Adam to bail him out instead of her.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — When Sophia asks Matt and Colleen about having children, an animated sequence featuring the whole family as farm animals reveals that they have been struggling to have a baby.

Great News (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Carol invites Greg’s girlfriend into the office to give Katie a glimpse of the competition and force her to admit her true feelings for the guy.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dawson finally confronts her strained relationship with her father while Otis scrambles to get everything together for the grand opening of Molly’s North, and Brett makes a lifesaving decision on the job.

Nashville (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Season six premieres with Scarlett struggling to find herself after taking a road trip with Maggie and Juliette seeking help after her public meltdown.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Deacon steps up to lead the team after a complaint filed against Hondo takes him off active duty and the team must bust a robbery crew that is hitting marijuana dispensaries.

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bessie discovers Holden’s business plans for the town and Seth and Amelia must decide whether to save her from the Black Legion.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kobe Bryant, Khloe Kardashian, Prophets of Rage

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: 50 Cent, Rachel Brosnahan, Gary Vider

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jodi Kantor