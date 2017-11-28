Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – Mrs. Maisel gives us a fresh new take on making it in the comedy world from the perspective of a 1950s Jewish housewife who discovers her perfectly planned life isn’t as fulfilling as getting up on stage and behind the mic.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The crossover continues as the gang battles Nazis and each other in order to save humanity and Oliver finds himself in the middle of the weirdest love triangle in superhero history.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – And now the crossover event comes to an end with our heroes (presumably) defeating their evil doppelgängers and maybe, just maybe, Barry and Iris finally getting hitched.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Riggs and Murtaugh investigate a murder at a local hospital that leads back to the mob and Murtaugh learns that Riana is secretly dating his neighbor and nemesis’ son.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Nine artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes and the bottom two artists compete for the Instant Save.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Sharon attempts to balance her personal life while the case of the St. Joseph’s Three comes to a surprising end.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Sabrina’s relationship with her poetry teacher has Mickey concerned, forcing her to take matters into her own hands.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jack takes Randall on a tour of Harvard while in the present, Randall and Beth are faced with a hard choice.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Terry’s favorite author pops up at the precinct after his manuscript is stolen and Terry and Jake convince Rosa to go undercover with them at a fantasy fiction convention to find the culprit.

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – The bank and the farmers enter into negotiations but things turn bloody when Creeley gets involved.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The Angels take their show to Shanghai where models like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, and Lily Aldridge showcase the newest line of lingerie.

Chicago Med (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Manning goes to extreme measures to help a fearful pregnant woman whose baby is severely underdeveloped and April is angered by Choi when he uses their personal relationship as leverage to convince a patient of a risky procedure.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bono, Bryan Cranston, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Daisy Ridley, Jim Belushi, Liam Gallagher, Monica

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Saoirse Ronan, Rachel Brosnahan, Michelle Wolf, Will Dorsey Jr.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Greta Gerwig

Conan: Justin Verlander, Jay Pharoah, Langhorne Slim