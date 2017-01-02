NBC

The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The season eight premiere of the new and (hopefully improved) Celebrity Apprentice sees 16 stars creating a 10 minute beauty experience before producing an original song and video for Trident. Later, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes control of the boardroom with his advisers, his nephew and Tyra Banks.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 21 kicks off with bachelor Nick Viall meeting the 30 women vying for his heart. The first rose ceremony will see eight of those ladies say goodbye, but before any romancing can happen, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules and Ben Higgins must offer Nick advice on searching for his soul mate..

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — After being married for a few decades, Kevin finally decides to make good on his promise to buy Donna a proper engagement ring. Things go awry when he tries to surprise her.

MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Some famous faces come out to test their culinary skills tonight, among them: Trai and Grace Byers (Empire); reality TV’s NeNe and Gregg Leakes; Cheryl Hines (Son of Zorn); Kal Penn; former NFL stars Ronde and Tiki Barber; Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden. Later, Anthony Anderson (black-ish) teams up with Gordon Ramsay to take on Jordana Brewster (Lethal Weapon) and Christina Tosi.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two begins with the Institute left in chaos following Jace’s decision to join Valentine — his long lost dad. Clary, Isabelle and Alec fight to find Jace while also battling the new head of the Institute and Jocelyn struggles to catch up on everything she missed while in her magical coma.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Goldberg returns for Raw’s first 2017 show, just a few weeks before he’s set to face Brock Lesnar and 28 other Superstars in the Royal Rumble Match.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam finds out about Andi’s close relationship with a male colleague and his jealousy gets the better of him.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Max and Caroline waitress on a riverboat in New Orleans while trying to reach Randy in Texas and Oleg and Sophie make big bucks when they sell pony rides on Chestnut.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this supernatural drama follows a man, Holden, who wakes up after 12 years in a coma only to discover he has special abilities. After being warned by a mysterious woman not to trust those closest to him and being attacked by a man claiming to know about his supernatural abilities, he decides to figure out what happened to him while he was asleep. Later, Holden attends a college party in order to act normal again but a hookup with a college co-ed proves disastrous.

The Odd Couple (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Dani, Teddy and Murph help Emily with her necklace-making business and Oscar arranges for Felix to replace him on any cultural outing that Charlotte has planned.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Cabe is seriously wounded while on a mission in the desert and the only way to save his life is by freezing his body.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jimmy Kimmel recaps the premiere of The Bachelor.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Joel McHale, Nick Viall