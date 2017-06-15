What’s On Tonight: ‘The Ranch’ Returns To Netflix

Netflix

The Ranch (Netflix) – Part three picks up with Colt juggling a love triangle, Maggie and Beau navigating life after divorce as they try to remain friends, and Rooster settling into a relationship after moving out of the ranch.

U.S. Open Golf: U.S. Open first-round play (Fox, 6:00 p.m.) — First-round play in the 117th U.S. Open comes from somewhere in Wisconsin and features Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Rose.

The Putin Interviews (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) – Oliver Stone concludes his interviews with Vladimir Putin tonight.

Nashville (CMT, 9:00 p.m.) – Damien George is back and he has big plans for Scarlett while Juliette tries to find the perfect song to relaunch her career.

The Tunnel: Sabotage (PBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with an abduction, a plane crash, and a mysterious death.

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) — The American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award is presented to actress-filmmaker Diane Keaton.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Teresa and her crew orchestrate a high stakes narco horse race but old enemies interfere and threaten to destroy everything.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Andy Samberg, Jillian Bell, 2 Chainz featuring Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ethan Hawke, Lorde

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Milo Ventimiglia, Judy Greer, Keith Alberstadt

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Andy Cohen, Patty Jenkins, Rakesh Satyal, Eric Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jamie Foxx, Ansel Elgort, Beth Ditto

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Whoopi Goldberg

Conan: Armie Hammer, Jim Jefferies, Gavin Degraw