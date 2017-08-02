What’s On Tonight: Rob Lowe Goes Ghost Hunting And ‘The Sinner’ Gives Us A New Mystery

USA



The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Jessica Biel returns to TV in this whydunnit about a seemingly normal woman who ends up stabbing a stranger to death during a family beach day. The premiere begins with that fateful encounter, which upends a small town and causes everyone to question who their neighbors really are.

The Lowe Files (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Rob Lowe is going ghost hunting. This new series follows the actor and his sons as they investigate supernatural mysteries, which, apparently, is something Lowe’s always been interested in. First up: the Preston Castle, a condemned former boys’ reformatory in California that is said to house angry, vengeful spirts.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition is held.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The kitchen welcomes a host of purveyors of local ingredients, including butchers, vegetable farmers, beekeepers, and herb growers when the chefs are tasked with a team challenge that uses their guests’ products. Later, the losing team must serve cannoli in a pressure test.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis (Comedy Central, 9:00 p.m.) – Davis dedicates an entire episode to Michael Jordan, his legacy, his public persona, and his controversies.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) – Darius comes clean about a dark secret in order to prove his loyalty to Harris and Grace. Later, Liam names the Russian link and Darius tries to uncover who killed his friend, Lazlo.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Wedding planning isn’t easy for Mike and Rachel as Harvey, Donna, and Louis try to work together (and fast) in order to defend the firm when Bratton Gould comes after PSL for poaching an attorney.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Bobby suffers an injury at work that spurs his decision to go to college. While Maxine defends his choice to the disapproving Carmichael clan, she has to get over her own issues when Bobby declares what he wants to major in.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Arthur is forced to consider the relative nature of good and evil when he helps a wasteland sheriff free his town.

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mark must make a tough decision after Ed comes under scrutiny.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Lucia’s family vets Gustavo as Franklin’s indecision causes problems at a 4th of July BBQ.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza and Kelsey’s latest success launches a Twitter feud that ends in disaster.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Tonight, a musical tribute to Kris Kobach’s unconstitutional laws, with help from Javier Munoz.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: David Alan Grier, R.Lum.R

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Halle Berry, Michael Che, George Ezra

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Dave Chappelle, James Van Der Beek, Joe Walsh

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rob Lowe, Brad Paisley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kate Beckinsale, Adam Scott, Poppy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Joe Kennedy III