The Voice (NBC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) – It’s time to take a good, hard look at those final performances. Later, one contestant will be named the season 13 winner.

Gunpowder (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) – Cecil continues to hunt Catesby as he finalizes his plans and gather more plotters but when a member of his group is in danger, the crew risks everything on a dangerous rescue mission that lands them in the Tower of London.

A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, and Kacey Musgraves perform a few holiday numbers to help raise awareness about adoption and foster care.

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Comedians Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, and Maya Rudolph take a serious look at their family trees.

The Year: 2017 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – ABC’s decided we all need to relive the dumpster fire that was 2017 so they’re recapping it with this special that takes a look back at memorable moments in politics, pop culture, and more so expect to see a bunch of President Trump commentary right behind talk of the #MeToo movement.

Teachers (TVLand, 10:00 p.m.) — Ms. Snap and Ms. Bennigan’s relationship is tested when Ms. Bennigan and Hot Dad become official.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rebel Wilson, Paul Reiser, Gwen Stefani

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Seth MacFarlane, Karlie Kloss