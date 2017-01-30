HBO



The Young Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) – Lenny comes to blows with Italy’s progressive prime minister during their first official meeting; Gutierrez moves out of Vatican City and prepares to begin his mission abroad as a newly minted cardinal; Dussolier struggles to understand the pope’s requirements for new priests; and Ester’s prayers are answered.

Becoming Warren Buffet (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) – HBO is airing its latest documentary – an intimate look at one of the world’s richest men, Warren Buffett. With a fortune ranging in the billions and investments in everything from real estate to insurance and railroad stock, Buffett has made a name for himself in the finance world but it’s his humble attitude and commitment to civil rights that this doc is focused on.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jerome is on the loose and Bruce and Alfred seem to be his first targets. Meanwhile, Gordon gets a visit from an estranged family member and Nygma and Penguin confront their issues.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – As the Shadowhunters regroup following an attack on the Institute, Simon moves back home and has difficulty adjusting to “normal” life with his family around.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Supergirl is on a mission to recapture Livewire after he escapes from prison but her plans hit a snag when Mon-El puts her safety before the citizens of National City. Later, James tells Kara the truth and M’Gann falls into a coma following a psychic attack.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining 13 bachelorettes head to New Orleans with Nick where one lucky lady accompanies him on a romantic outing. Later, 10 women are chosen for a night of thrills at a haunted plantation; and two vengeful rivals go on the dreaded two-on-one date in the Big Easy’s mystical bayou, where the trio encounter a group of voodoo worshipers.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The teams are tasked with creating a high-energy presentation to promote the L.A. Clippers while also designing a t-shirt for their fans.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – A quick recap of Royal Rumble and a look ahead to Wrestlemania is in order.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Holden bonds with another coma survivor; Jeff and Tom form an alliance against Hollow Sky; Willa uncovers some shocking information about Arthur’s research; and Luke runs into problems at school.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane and Rafael worry about Mateo’s development after he begins to fall behind other kids his age. Meanwhile, Jane is nervous about submitting her novel; Michael stresses over his test; and Rogelio’s relationship with Darci is called into question.

The Odd Couple (CBS, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Dani gets help from Felix in preparing for her choir solo while he tries to convince the gang to go to church to hear her sing. Later, in the season three finale, Felix and Oscar get into a heated argument which prompts the gang to seek new living arrangements (and roommates).

Lucifer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Lucifer heads back to Hell to find the professor who killed himself after poisoning college students in order to get an antidote for Chloe. While he’s there confronting his guilt over Uriel’s death, his mom heads below to return him to Earth and reveal a startling discovery.

Timeless (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Wyatt and Rufus travel back to 1980 on a rogue mission to save Jessica’s life as Lucy covers for them in the present when Agent Christopher discovers the ship is missing.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – In the past, Owen teaches the recruits a lesson in betrayal. In the present, Alex teams with Miranda to save the hostages while President Hass enacts her plan to end the conflict once and for all.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Natalie Portman, Morris Chestnut, Keyshia Cole

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ricky Gervais, Vanessa Hudgens, Noah Cyrus featuring Labrinth

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Leslie Mann, Lewis Black, Dan Levy

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Malkovich, Corey Hawkins, Kings of Leon, Kenny Aronoff

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Drew Carey, Keke Palmer, Local Natives

Conan: Bill Burr, Melissa Etheridge