This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – In the past, Jack takes the boys on a camping trip which leaves Rebecca to deal with some surprising news alone. In the present, Kate surprises Toby at work and Kevin and Randall attend a fundraiser together.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Barry and the team can’t seem to catch a break and quickly realize it’s because of a new metahuman nicknamed Hazard who has the ability to give others bad luck.

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Author Ta-Nehisi Coates, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and author-activist Janet Mock learn some surprising information about their ancestors.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – An embarrassing photo from McGee’s teen years becomes a meme and one of Reeves’ friends gets kidnapped by a criminal with sensitive military information.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Sue becomes the unwanted third wheel as Axl and Lexie try to carve out some alone time and Brick and Frankie investigate a murder that took place 50 years ago.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The battle rounds end with Blake tasking his singers to perform a country anthem, Jennifer gifting her artists with a surprising song choice, and Miley assigning her singers a song of special significance.

World Series: Game 1: Astros at Dodgers (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Louis tries to get Evan into the Halloween spirit while Jessica and Emery investigate a mysterious man’s voice that seems to be emitting from Grandma’s bedroom.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Dre’s family game night quickly spirals out of control with the kids forming alliances and Bow’s feelings about Junior’s girlfriend being made known.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull navigates the unfamiliar rules of a Native American tribal court when his college roommate is accused of committing murder on a reservation.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Sara travels to the future to capture a rogue time traveler but the Legends get in the way when they decide to protect an outlaw named Zari.

The Mayor (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Jermaine and T.K. try to prank Val and Courtney tries to compromise with Police Chief Fox about the Halloween celebration at City Hall.

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Beverly tries to stir an uprising against Kai which probably won’t end well for her since Winter seems to be firmly on her brother’s side. Meanwhile, Ally confronts Dr. Vincent on his familial connections.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Kevin helps a diner owner who’s mean-spirited, and he gets stuck in a tricky situation with her equally difficult sister.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Sebastian is placed on administrative leave after his response in a foot chase to apprehend a high-value fugitive is questioned by the FBI. Meanwhile, Pride and the team continue to track the target and try to clear Sebastian’s name.

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Judge Stan Weisberg decides to allow the court proceedings to be broadcast on television which just heightens the public scrutiny of the brothers. Meanwhile, the star witness for the prosecution has his ethical practices called into question.

Drop the Mic (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — James Corden takes on Halle Berry and Usher faces Anthony Anderson in Corden’s popular Late Night skit which has celebs rap battling each other.

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV, 10:30 p.m.) – Amy Sedaris’ hospitality, variety, talk-show thingy premieres tonight with some celebrity guests.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ted Danson, Giancarlo Stanton, Chris Young

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ricky Gervais, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sabrina Carpenter

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jake Tapper, Shemar Moore, Khalid

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anna Faris, Cole Sprouse, Robert Kirkman, Sonny Emory

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Cedric the Entertainer, Usain Bolt, Jesus Trejo

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Margo Price

Conan: Adam Sandler, Evan Peters, Jimmy Dunn