What’s On Tonight: It’s Wedding Season On ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — We’re all invited to a wedding tonight as the show looks back on the beginnings of the Pearson family. Jack and Rebecca say “I Do” but their honeymoon is broken up by some devastating news. Meanwhile in the future, Toby’s own proposal plans throw a wrench in Kate’s weight-loss journey; Kevin must deal with his own failed marriage; and Randall struggles to accept the certainty of his father’s death.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — This new comedy focuses on two friends trying to make a name for themselves in the advertising world while living in the Motor City. Tonight’s premiere begins with the guys making a pretty terrible pitch to Chrysler while their assistant dives into a hot-tub commercial.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — “The Sherlocks” are back this episode to help the NCIS team investigate the murder of a petty officer in a small town outside of Washington, D.C. and their newest member just so happens to be Anthony DiNozzo Sr.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Winston goes to Cece and Schmidt for help in proposing to Aly and Jess gives Nick a confidence boost after Reagan surprises him with a book signing event.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A criminal meta-human who is methodically killing people by causing them to decompose at an accelerated rate causes problems for Barry and the team. When Joe becomes his next target, Iris is caught in the crossfire. Meanwhile, Barry mentors Kid Flash and takes his training to another level.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Brick is threatened when he meets another genius kid, Sue and Axl are surprised when romance blooms between Lexie and Sean, and Mike volunteers for babysitting duty to cheer up Frankie who’s depressed after learning she can’t have any more children.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — John Cena battles Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Katie tries to convince the rest of the family to sell the house and move.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Chip gets dragged into a scandal at school and he must choose whether to take the fall or narc on his cohorts. Elsewhere, Alba dents the family Bugatti.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A professional video gamer accused of throwing a championship match by his former teammates hires Bull to help him sue his friends for defamation.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Legends must travel back to 1776 to save George Washington and the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, Jax and Stein take on roles they’re not prepared for in order to protect the incapacitated Waverider from their new enemy.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Honey begins to realize the difficulties of the age gap between her and Marvin and Jessica is disappointed all over again when she learns her sister is going to college to get an art degree.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — When a well-known golfer turned lumberjack turns up dismembered, the team heads to the Lumber Sports Regional Championships, where they learn about an affair with a married rival that could have led to her murder.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) –Eileen and Pat confront Clive, Jimmy and Shannon launch a ridesharing company, and Kenny promises to be a better friend to Allison.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — It’s another crossover tonight when Chicago P.D. aids Casey and the squad in apprehending a man with a dangerous grudge against the firehouse.

Imposters (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this dark comedy follows a female con artist and the lovers she’s jilted. Tonight we meet her first husband, Ezra, who teams up with an unlikely ally in order to track down his wife who has left him with all of their money.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Coulson and Mack encounter Radcliffe’s inspiration for Aida as the crew tries to contain an explosive new Inhuman.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team search for a group of underground hackers led by Elvis Bertrand after thousands of classified-government files are stolen.

Taboo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The Crown and the East India Company come to blows as James gets blackmailed into taking on a dangerous new mission.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Season nine kicks off with Tosh encouraging his fans to torment a TV executive, meeting a man who should be arrested for testicular manslaughter, and revealing his most stainable wardrobe.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Arnett, Gabrielle Union, Charli XCX, Dweezil Zappa

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ice Cube, Rosamund Pike, the Band Perry

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Oliver, Isabelle Huppert, the Avett Brothers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anderson Cooper, Reba McEntire, dogs from the Westminster Dog Show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mayor Martin J. Walsh

Conan: JB Smoove, Sean Giambrone