Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with Bob Lee, Julie, Nadine and Isaac working together to breach the Russian embassy, shut down the conspiracy and prove Bob Lee’s innocence.



This Is Us (NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Tonight we get a new look at how it all started. Rebecca forgets Jack’s birthday as the triplets’ due date approaches; Dr. K struggles to cope with the loss of his wife; and the firefighter who brought Randall to the hospital fights to save his own marriage.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Bishop and Reeves continue their off-the-books investigation of Chen as Gibbs assumes an old alias to go undercover and retrieve the brother of an NCIS “Most Wanted” suspect.

New Girl (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The guys get a surprise during their boys-only trip to the spa while Jess and Reagan help Cece recruit more models for her business.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Brick goes to his parents for advice when his girlfriend threatens to dump him for being a bookworm and Axl goes into a panic when he realizes he has four more months until graduation and no job prospects.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz and new Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose take to the ring tonight.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Katie decides to throw Oliver a surprise birthday party even though he asked her not to.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Mickey decides to give up her smoking habit and Ben makes a new friend.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull takes on a civil suit involving a teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with her son but he suffers setback when the son decides to switch sides.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Eddie, Emery and Grandma start their own clothing line and Louis is in the dog house after forgetting to thank Jessica in his acceptance speech when he’s named Small Businessman of the Year.

Teen Wolf (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Liam, Hayden and Mason make a deal with Theo in order to learn Douglas’s real plan while Scott, Lydia and Malia attack the rift in order to retrieve Stiles.

Bones (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The team investigates when an elderly man’s body is found in an acid dump near a retirement home.

The Real O’Neals (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Eileen rewards Jimmy for a good performance on the SAT’s with a new car while Kenny tries to find the right way to break the news to his parents that he’s officially dating Brett.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Severide agrees to donate bone marrow, but an accident throws everything into flux; Casey and Dawson seek some peace at home; and Otis and Mouch film a PSA encouraging folks to join the fire department.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — S.H.I.E.L.D. is put in grave danger when secrets about Mace’s past come to light.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Sebastian goes undercover and Patton employs his gambling skills to help the team trap Garcia.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two premieres with Ms. Watson trying her hand at online dating; Ms. Snap struggling to teach the most difficult students in school; Mrs. Adler taking on a new assignment.

Sweet/Vicious (MTV, 10:00 p.m.) — Jules and Ophelia launch a public take down at a frat party.

Taboo (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — An assassin is out for James Delaney’s head as the revenge-driven prodigal son assembles his league of the damned and contends with a woman who could threaten his inheritance and his well-laid plans.

Throwing Shade (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) — Hosts Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi parody politics and pop culture in the series premiere of this new comedy show.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Vin Diesel, Katy Mixon, Migos

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Keaton, Nina Dobrev, the XX

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Billy Eichner, Mel B., Gilbert Gottfried

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tracee Ellis Ross, Patrick Warburton, Bibi Bourelly, Leah Shapiro

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kate Hudson, Anders Holm, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jim James

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Zimmer

Conan: Kathy Griffin, Michael Lewis, Johnny Swim