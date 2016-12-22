Cops For Kids Gives Underprivileged Kids A Merry Christmas

What’s On Tonight: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ And ‘Thursday Night Football’

12.22.16 4 hours ago

ABC


A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s not really Christmas until Charlie Brown says it is. Tonight the Peanuts gang mounts a holiday pageant as Charlie Brown bemoans Yuletide commercialism.

Thursday Night Football: Giants at Eagles (NBC, 8:20 p.m.) — New York Giants at Philadelphia. The Giants can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Eagles, who fell 28-23 when these teams met in early November.

Terry Crews Saves Christmas (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Terry swoops in to save a family whose half-ass hosting style is affecting their party planning.

Jingle All the Way (Freeform, 8:55 p.m.) — Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas continues with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad battling it out for that coveted Turbo Man action figure. Hey, nothing else is on. You might as well watch.

The Great American Baking Show (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The first half of this combined episode tasks the bakers with whipping up a dozen molten lava cakes, crafting a variety of decadent truffles and building a layered mousse cake. Later, the contestants must make creme brulee, a seasonal French dessert and 24 petite pavlovas. Just watching this show will probably make you gain weight.

Falling Water (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Taka attempts to bargain with the Green; Burton rushes to save the Woman in Red; and Tess tries to protect the boy.

Greatest Party Story Ever (MTV, 10:00 p.m./10:30 p.m.) — In case you haven’t been watching the animated series on MTV here’s a quick recap: the show takes (possibly true) first-person accounts of crazy Hollywood parties and reenacts them with cartoons. Tonight, someone crashes a bus, an A-list soiree and a party with Katy Perry. Later, another average Joe competes in a Justin Timberlake look-alike contest.

Top Chef (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Top Chef takes a page out of Chopped’s book and has its chef create a dish using an odd mix of tools and ingredients found inside gift boxes. Later, they prepare a traditional Italian-American seafood-filled dinner using a notoriously difficult kind of fish.

Project Runway: Junior (Lifetime, 10:00 p.m.) — In the season two premiere, 12 underage designers arrive in New York City — some to have their dreams crushed, one to walk away with their own fashion line.

The Selection: Special Operations Experiment (History, 10:00 p.m.) — The remaining 15 contestants are sent to rescue a “downed pilot,” in an exercise that tests teamwork and leadership.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jim Parsons, kid toy experts Evan & Jillian, Dec 99th

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Will Smith, Anna Kendrick

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Matthew McConaughey, Mel B, Cameron Dallas, Craig Finn

TAGSA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMASTHURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP