A Charlie Brown Christmas

Thursday Night Football: Giants at Eagles

(ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s not really Christmas until Charlie Brown says it is. Tonight the Peanuts gang mounts a holiday pageant as Charlie Brown bemoans Yuletide commercialism.(NBC, 8:20 p.m.) — New York Giants at Philadelphia. The Giants can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Eagles, who fell 28-23 when these teams met in early November.(CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Terry swoops in to save a family whose half-ass hosting style is affecting their party planning.

Jingle All the Way (Freeform, 8:55 p.m.) — Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas continues with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad battling it out for that coveted Turbo Man action figure. Hey, nothing else is on. You might as well watch.

The Great American Baking Show (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The first half of this combined episode tasks the bakers with whipping up a dozen molten lava cakes, crafting a variety of decadent truffles and building a layered mousse cake. Later, the contestants must make creme brulee, a seasonal French dessert and 24 petite pavlovas. Just watching this show will probably make you gain weight.

Falling Water (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Taka attempts to bargain with the Green; Burton rushes to save the Woman in Red; and Tess tries to protect the boy.

Greatest Party Story Ever (MTV, 10:00 p.m./10:30 p.m.) — In case you haven’t been watching the animated series on MTV here’s a quick recap: the show takes (possibly true) first-person accounts of crazy Hollywood parties and reenacts them with cartoons. Tonight, someone crashes a bus, an A-list soiree and a party with Katy Perry. Later, another average Joe competes in a Justin Timberlake look-alike contest.

Top Chef (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Top Chef takes a page out of Chopped’s book and has its chef create a dish using an odd mix of tools and ingredients found inside gift boxes. Later, they prepare a traditional Italian-American seafood-filled dinner using a notoriously difficult kind of fish.

Project Runway: Junior (Lifetime, 10:00 p.m.) — In the season two premiere, 12 underage designers arrive in New York City — some to have their dreams crushed, one to walk away with their own fashion line.

The Selection: Special Operations Experiment (History, 10:00 p.m.) — The remaining 15 contestants are sent to rescue a “downed pilot,” in an exercise that tests teamwork and leadership.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jim Parsons, kid toy experts Evan & Jillian, Dec 99th

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Will Smith, Anna Kendrick

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Matthew McConaughey, Mel B, Cameron Dallas, Craig Finn