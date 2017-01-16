What’s On Tonight: ‘Timeless,’ ‘Gotham’ And ‘Lucifer’ Are Back







NBC

Timeless

(NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Flynn has taken Lucy hostage and transported her to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair where master illusionist Harry Houdini may be the only one who can save her. Meanwhile, Wyatt and Rufus’ search for Lucy leads them into a sinister trap.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Falcone orders a hit on Gordon after learning the detective is the one who shot Mario. Meanwhile, Gordon and Bullock follow a Jerome fanatic with plans to bring his idol back to life; Penguin prepares for a big TV interview; and Selina’s mother is in town.

Lucifer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Charlotte tries to manipulate Chloe and Lucifer’s budding romance which causes all kinds of problem for the lovebirds when they’re assigned to a case involving two of the devil’s ex-lovers.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Kevin tries to charm his elderly neighbor into letting him chop down his tree but when the guy’s son shows up to intimidate him, Kevin invites him over for a party he hadn’t planned to throw.

NBA Basketball: Cavaliers at Warriors (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) — Cleveland at Golden State in an interconference clash at Oracle Arena.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Simon searches for Camille as Jace is hunted by his fellow shadowhunters and the New York wolf pack.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Backstreet Boys have been roped into delivering love notes for Nick as the bachelor takes one lucky lady on an out-of-this-world journey aboard a Zero G plane. Later, seven ladies participate in something called a “Nickathon” while a pool party takes a turn for the worse and Nick angers the ladies with his Casanova antics.

The Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Howie Mandel hosts a comedy gala in Canada tonight. Performers include Jay Pharoah; Iliza Shlesinger; Russell Brand; JB Smoove; Alonzo Bodden; Jo Koy; Matt Donaher; Ryan Hamilton; Gina Brillon; and Tom Papa.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The teams are tasked with creating a new candy for Warren Buffet and four lucky contestants get to fly out to Omaha to present the sweet to Buffet in person.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Brock Lesnar is back and he’s looking to get revenge after that shocking loss at Survivor Series.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam and Don must take sides after Andi and Marcy rekindle an old rivalry.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Max and Caroline get to play zombies for a day when they’re cast as extras on the movie set in Texas where Randy is working.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Holden teams up with an old adversary in order to find out more about the man who’s after him while juggling his busy social schedule. Elsewhere, Willa helps another comatose patient; Luke tries to figure out where he belongs; and the Matthews grow uncomfortable with Jeff’s presence in their lives.

The Young Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Lenny’s getting ready for his first public appearance but his meeting with Cardinal Spencer before the big event doesn’t go as planned. Sister Mary rehashes the past with an old friend of Lenny’s from the orphanage and the Vatican’s marketing director is thrown a curve ball when Lenny decides he wants to remain anonymous.

The Odd Couple (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Felix and Emily decide to just be friends and Oscar matches wits against a penguin in a TV segment that tests who is better at predicting the winners of hockey games.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Paige must turn to her grifter mother for help when the team is tricked into producing counterfeit money for a foreign entity that’s seeking to run the U.S. economy.

Big Fan (ABC, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) — Kim Kardashian is joined by three friendly stalkers to figure out which complete stranger knows her best. Later, Kristen Bell faces off against three fans who claim to know the actress better than she knows herself.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Strahan, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bebe Rexha

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Nick Grant with Watch the Duck

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jake Tapper, B.J. Novak, Steve Jones, Leah Shapiro

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Fahrenthold, Bryshere Gray

Conan: Fred Armisen, Van Jones, Drive-By Truckers