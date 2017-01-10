What’s On Tonight: Tom Hardy Goes Dark And Weird For ‘Taboo’

FX

Taboo

New Girl

(FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Tom Hardy’s dark, mystic, historical drama premieres tonight on FX. The show follows James Delaney, a man who’s done terrible things and with plans of vengeance, as he returns to London to follow his father’s legacy after a ten-year stint in Africa. There are some top-notch actors involved in this — many of them from Game of Thrones — but the verdict’s still out on whether Hardy and his father, who created the series, have a hit on their hands. There’s a whole lot of weird going on in tonight’s first episode and Hardy is trying out a new accent so those two things alone warrant a watch.(Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jess does Robby a solid and offers to pay his medical bill but when she finds out how much money health care costs, she loses it. Meanwhile, Winston and Schmidt help Cece get her modeling business off the ground and Reagan shows no interest in reading Nick’s new novel.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Axl moves in with Sue and Lexie in their temporary housing after snow falls through the hole in the Winnebago’s roof and Frankie takes advantage of the free maid service she won.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The Ottos get snowed in during a blizzard and while Greg tries to “rough it” with the kids, Katies pays a visit to their neighbor, who happens to have a generator.

The Mick (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Mickey tricks Sabrina into thinking she’s pregnant in order to scar her into using birth control. Harsh and twisted but probably effective. Elsewhere, Chip contemplates getting a vasectomy to discourage gold-digging opportunists. Pretty sure you should worry about getting to first base first kid.

Good Behavior (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — The season finale is here and Letty is forced to make a devastating choice in order to save Javier.

Teen Wolf (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Scott and Liam are busy trying to get their hands on a Ghost Rider while Malia and Peter try to get into the Wild Hunt.

Bones (Fox, 9:25 p.m.) — Brennan plans her own surprise party as the team investigates the murder of a tech genius who may have been killed by his own artificial-intelligence bots.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Aida gives up her search for the Darkhold and May keeps a dark secret from Coulson.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Isaac strikes a deal for his freedom; Nadine must choose between her allegiance to Bob Lee and her commitment to her job; and Bob Lee negotiates for his family’s safety.

This Is Us (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Kate struggles to deal with the aftermath of Toby’s heart attack; Randal adjusts to William and Jesse’s burgeoning relationship; and Olivia unexpectedly resurfaces. In the past, Jack and Rebecca try to find a house they can afford before the babies come.

Sweet/Vicious (MTV, 10:00 p.m.) — Jules things the cure to her depression is a campus bar crawl with Ophelia and Harris.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Amy Adams, Naomie Harris, Blink 182

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Queen Latifah, Fred Armisen, the Flaming Lips

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Andrew Garfield, Erin Andrews, Cage the Elephant

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ken Jeong, Kellyanne Conway, Mike Schur

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mark Wahlberg, Jeremy Renner, Joel Edgerton, Gabriel Iglesias

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Aasif Mandvi

Conan: Anna Faris, Jamie Lee, Lewis Del Mar