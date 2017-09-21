What’s On Tonight: ‘Transparent’ And ‘Gotham’ Return While ‘Zoo’ Ends

Amazon

Transparent (Amazon) – The Pfefferman clan is back for season four and on their way to Israel. Maura has accepted an invitation to teach at a conference on Judaism, Cold War and Gender and of course she accepts. Gabby goes along for the ride and eventually the entire family makes it to the country where they learn a dark secret about their roots.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four premieres with a series of robberies that cause Gordon to fear that Jonathan Crane is alive and back in Gotham City. Meanwhile, Bruce begins his vigilante career and Penguin’s “licensing” of crime in the city backfires during the grand opening of his new Iceberg Lounge.

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – A dark void will soon fill our lives. Season three ends with Jackson risking his life to destroy those conveniently erected beacons, effectively ending the hybrid threat. But of course, since this is Zoo, a.k.a. the best f*cking show on TV, things aren’t going to go as planned.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Cultures clash on board the ship when Bortus and Klyden debate if their newly born offspring should receive a controversial surgery and the argument divides the crew.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – If you hadn’t heard, Better Things is even more fantastic in its second season. The episode description for tonight is sparse: “Sam clears her head” but honestly this show could give us nothing to go off of and we’d still watch.

Nathan for You (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Anthony Napoli hosts a special episode featuring former guests on the show, including Brian Wolfe and the Ghost Realtor.

The Guest Book (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Jacob, an Amish kid on Rumspringa, follows the signs to “God’s Country” and ends up at the cabin, where he is convinced God is directing him to meet the love of his life in any way possible.

Fuller House (Netflix) – Season three shows off its first nine episodes where DJ and Steve struggle with their new, messy relationship and Kimmy discovers a new catchphrase.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Halle Berry, Sen. Al Franken

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Megyn Kelly, Dave Franco, Fergie

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jim Parsons, Pamela Adlon, the Killers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Emma Stone, Kaitlin Olson, Blondie

The Late Late With James Corden: Judi Dench, Kyle MacLachlan, Kasabian

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bill Gates

Conan: Jake Gyllenhaal, Max Brooks