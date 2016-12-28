What’s On Tonight: This May Be The End For Ragnar On ‘Vikings’

History

Vikings

Breaking Bad Marathon

(History, 9:00 p.m.) — This is the episode most Vikings fans have been waiting for this season. After last episode’s lengthy conversation with King Ecbert, Ragnar has asked his frenemie to hand him over to King Aelle — the man literature claims killed the real Ragnar. If Ecbert honors Ragnar’s wish, his death may be the catalyst for his sons’ revenge, and you know what that means: we’ll finally get to see the formation of the Great Heathen Army.(AMC, starts at 12 p.m.) — AMC’s airing a full day’s worth of Breaking Bad episodes because, well, why not? If you’re tuning in tonight, you’ll probably catch the middle of season four.

Snowpiercer (Syfy, 7:00 p.m.) — Sure, TNT might be making a series based on this dystopian transportation thriller but the original will always be the best (mostly because Tilda Swinton’s in it). The film is set in a future where the only survivors of a new Ice Age live on a train that constantly circles the earth. The rich live in the front in apparent luxury and comfort; the poor live in the caboose, eating insect gelatin until Captain America mounts a rebellion.

People Of Earth Marathon (TBS, 7:30 p.m.) — TBS has been the surprise network of the 2016 Fall season. They’re putting out some pretty great shows, including this one, about a support group created for people who have been abducted by aliens. If you haven’t caught up on it, here’s your chance.

Undercover Boss (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The CEO of New York & Company — that clothing store no one really cares about anymore — goes undercover to see how his employees keep his brand afloat.

Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. Utah (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Indiana vs. Utah in Santa Clara, Cal. The Hoosiers bid for their first bowl win in 25 years, with QB Richard Lagow and All-Big Ten guard Dan Feeney looking to dodge Utes DE Hunter Dimick.

Bob’s Burgers (TOON, 9:30 p.m.) — Tina decides to part ways with her imaginary steed, Jericho, after attending a horse camp with real horses.

Incorporated (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben faces pressure from Elizabeth to finish an important project while he tries to keep Roger from discovering the truth about Elena.