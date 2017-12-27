History



Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) – Bjorn struggles to support Lagertha after she faces a life-changing betrayal while Floki and his settlers finally arrive in a new land and are immediately confronted with unexpected challenges.

Happy! (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Merry’s search leads her closer to Very Bad Santa as Happy and Sax land in Chinatown and Blue’s sister seeks revenge for the murder of her sons.

EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – If you were ever curious about the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of the world’s biggest Madden competition, well, here you go.

The Librarians (TNT, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) – Flynn’s hero, a Librarian from the past named Darrington Dare, shows up to help the team take down a dangerous enemy let loose on the modern world. Later, Baird goes after Nicole Noone in an attempt to repair her rift with the Library and ends up joining Nicole in a mission to retrieve a dangerous artifact before it falls into the hands of Russian grave robbers.

Foster Farms Bowl: Arizona vs. Purdue (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — Purdue is appearing in a bowl game in head coach Jeff Brohm’s first season, taking on Arizona and QB Khalil Tate.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) – Gawain investigates a murder as Landry takes a hard look into his past with the help of a Pagan stranger.