History

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Lagertha is that much closer to taking what is rightfully hers while Ragnar confronts King Ecbert with surprising results.

Surprise! Instant Xmas Carol! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Some celebrity carolers — Conan O’Brien, Rashida Jones, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Jane Lynch, Ludacris, Kenny G, Tony Sirico, Fred Willard and T-Pain to name a few — provide their own unique interpretations of classic Christmas songs.

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 22 premieres with an in-depth interview with Jessica Chastain. She looks back on her rise to fame from humble beginnings, her study at Julliard and some of her most badass roles in movies like A Most Violent Year and Zero Dark Thirty.

Terry Crews Saves Christmas (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Terry helps a family plan a holiday-themed Mexican fiesta. If you’re having trouble getting into the spirit this Christmas, I seriously suggest you watch this show.

Undercover Boss (CBS, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Season eight kicks off with the president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop going undercover to work alongside her employees who spend their days stitching those ridiculously over-priced bears kids love. Later, The mayor of Gary, Indiana works undercover in her town.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 9:00 p.m.) — A special Christmas-themed sing-off featuring Cassadee Pope and Dustin Lynch airs tonight. I have no idea who those people are but I’m assuming those much cooler and “with the times” do and might be interested.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A city-wide blackout leaves the hospital without power or back-up generators forcing the doctors to scramble to save lives. While Campbell and Leanne triage high-risk patients, a trapped Elliot and Heather must help a woman safely deliver her baby in the hospital elevator.

Game Changers With Robin Roberts (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Robin Roberts is taking a page from Barbara Walters’ book and doing her own “Most Interesting People” kind of special. Lin-Manuel Miranda; Michael Phelps; Chance the Rapper; Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha; and Ashley Graham all make her list.

Incorporated (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Aaron and Theo plan a risky heist as Theo defies an order to cripple a basketball prodigy and Elizabeth butts heads with the Larsons.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Viola Davis, Nick Kroll, Chef Daniel Humm

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Robert De Niro, Amy Schumer, John Krasinski, Millie Bobby Brown

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rachel Maddow, Kelly Osbourne, Mario Batali, Craig Finn

Conan: Bryan Cranston, James Franco, Barry Crimmins, Billie Joe Armstrong