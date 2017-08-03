Netflix

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (Netflix) – Reunions are tricky, especially when the stars of a cult movie have now become too bankable to wrangle together again. Ten Years Later works around some A-list schedules through funny replacements and lots of naps, but this is still a worthy installment in the series that makes us long for summer camp again.

Comrade Detective (Amazon) – Channing Tatum has done a bunch of crazy sh*t but this takes the cake. His new six-episode Prime series with Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Communist propaganda disguised as an ’80s buddy cop drama except that buddy cop drama isn’t vintage, it was filmed recently and the characters are being dubbed by stars like Jenny Slate, Chloë Sevigny, and Mahershala Ali. Got it? Good.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – This is still happening.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Two singers face elimination after the contestants perform some iconic break-up songs.

Sunday Night Football: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Arizona Cardinals face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Television parents compete against former television kids.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Another houseguest gets the boot and the remaining players compete to become the next Head of Household.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Two more singles get a chance at love, right after they bash their blind dates on national television.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Camila and Teresa form a stronger bond after an uncharacteristic mistake forces them to go on the run and rely on each other as a pair of hitmen hunt them down.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Megan Fox, Andy Samberg, and Maya Rudolph judge three men performing a comedic choreographed slap routine, a singing mermaid, a man playing the national anthem with a bodysuit of horns, and an Elvis impersonator with an Asian flair.

The Guest Book (TBS, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – Hotel stories seemed to be a theme this summer. Following HBO’s Room 104 debut, TBS is giving us this comedy series about the comings and goings of a vacation home in a remote mountain town. In the premiere, a mild-mannered science teacher tries to spice up his married life, only to plunge into a criminal conspiracy. Later, a devout mother is annoyed that her son has brought his atheist fiancée to the cabin for a family getaway.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — Nathalie and Romanov have a final confrontation as tensions at the mall escalate and the psych ward provides an unlikely sanctuary for the group.

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Abigail’s mysterious past provides more information on the hybrids as Mitch launches a rescue mission to get Clementine back.

What Would Diplo Do? (Viceland, 10:00 p.m.) – James Van Der Beek is going full Method for this scripted comedy series which has him starring as Diplo – that Grammy-winning DJ Van Der Beek first impersonated last year – in a “collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of a guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet, but kind of sucks one-on-one.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Robert Pattinson, Mike Colter, Casey James Salengo

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ice Cube, Ryan Seacrest, Action Bronson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Arcade Fire

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Krasinski, Melissa Leo, Rep. Adam Schiff

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kate Fagan