What’s On Tonight: ‘Will’ AKA ‘Sexy Shakespeare’ Premieres On TNT

07.10.17 30 mins ago

TNT

Will (TNT, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) – Shakespeare who f*cks is finally here. The premiere of this drama follows a young William Shakespeare after he arrives in London in 1589 with just his dreams and a strange Catholic subplot. TNT thought Shakespeare needed an added cool factor so expect plenty of wild sex parties, punk rock attire, and, we’re not kidding with this, a classical rap battle in an English pub.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Razor’s Edge and I Beam Gap obstacles take center stage in a qualifying round from Cleveland.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Alec and the rest of the team prep to move Valentine while Simon ventures down a dark and dangerous path.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The New York auditions continue.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rachel takes the remaining guys to Switzerland where one gets to go shopping, another flies over the Swiss Alps, and three more take a boat ride to a stunning castle in the country.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight we recap the showdown between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe and that Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Secrets from Tulip’s past resurface as Jesse and Cassidy pursue a lead in their search for God.

The Defiant Ones (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre’s relationship with Easy-E is strained due to a bitter contract dispute and a clash over management.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Cameron’s estranged father, who is incarcerated for white collar crimes, is accused of murdering a prison guard, but he claims it was self defense.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Memorization, speed counting, and facial recognition are the above average talents tonight.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kit Harington, Regina Hall, Trey Songz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Woody Harrelson, Cobie Smulders, Emmylou Harris and her Red Dirt Boys

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kumail Nanjiani

Conan: Snoop Dogg, Flula Borg, Mastodon

Around The Web

TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP