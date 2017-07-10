What’s On Tonight: ‘Will’ AKA ‘Sexy Shakespeare’ Premieres On TNT

TNT

Will (TNT, 9:00/10:00 p.m.) – Shakespeare who f*cks is finally here. The premiere of this drama follows a young William Shakespeare after he arrives in London in 1589 with just his dreams and a strange Catholic subplot. TNT thought Shakespeare needed an added cool factor so expect plenty of wild sex parties, punk rock attire, and, we’re not kidding with this, a classical rap battle in an English pub.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Razor’s Edge and I Beam Gap obstacles take center stage in a qualifying round from Cleveland.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Alec and the rest of the team prep to move Valentine while Simon ventures down a dark and dangerous path.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The New York auditions continue.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rachel takes the remaining guys to Switzerland where one gets to go shopping, another flies over the Swiss Alps, and three more take a boat ride to a stunning castle in the country.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight we recap the showdown between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe and that Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Secrets from Tulip’s past resurface as Jesse and Cassidy pursue a lead in their search for God.

The Defiant Ones (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre’s relationship with Easy-E is strained due to a bitter contract dispute and a clash over management.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Cameron’s estranged father, who is incarcerated for white collar crimes, is accused of murdering a prison guard, but he claims it was self defense.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Memorization, speed counting, and facial recognition are the above average talents tonight.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kit Harington, Regina Hall, Trey Songz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Woody Harrelson, Cobie Smulders, Emmylou Harris and her Red Dirt Boys

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kumail Nanjiani

Conan: Snoop Dogg, Flula Borg, Mastodon