What’s On Tonight: The Final Season Of ‘Workaholics’ Premieres And ‘Full Frontal’ Moves To A New Time

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The final season of Workaholics premiers tonight. (Why are all the good things ending?) Tonight’s episode pits the guys against a group of trainees for the title of best office prankster.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Full Frontal moves to its new time tonight and Sam Bee uses her new time slot to investigate deportation and detainment policies under the Obama administration.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A dangerous terrorist mysteriously pops up in New York City and the team must work with the CIA to capture him.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Murtaugh and Riggs take on the L.A. Sheriff’s department when an investigation into the death of a Texas Ranger may expose misuse of power in the department.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly learns some shocking information after giving Erica’s college applications the once-over and Adam and Barry learn something new about Murray during a snow day from school.

Undercover Boss (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Jeff Dudan, CEO of AdvantaClean, works undercover at his Light Environmental Service and gets a moldy surprise.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Dylan takes a loss at a track meet in order to butter up an insurance agent in an effort to get JJ the help he needs. Meanwhile, JJ is uncomfortable with Ray’s plan to use him as an inspiration for an essay contest until another student tries to dishonestly poach the same notion.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A series of deadly home invasions in upscale San Diego neighborhoods prompt the BAU to investigate.

Frequency (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Raimy and Frank end up in a sticky situation as Frank learns the reason for a great betrayal.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — When a six-year-old is kidnapped in the midst of his mother’s wild house party, the team race to find him and Benson reflects on her own abilities as a mother.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dede makes a surprise guest appearance at a Pritchett family wedding and Claire and Mitch try to keep her from running into Jay during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Cam vows to get revenge on another parent after he misses an important part of Lily’s dance recital; and Phil and Gloria take Luke and Manny to visit colleges.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Lagertha remains vigilant in the absence of Bjorn as the great Viking horde assembles at Kattegat.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Simone’s past rears its ugly head and Star does everything in her power to protect her sister. Elsewhere, Carlotta takes extreme measures to protect someone close to her and Jahil’s efforts to raise money for a recording session land him in trouble.

black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — black-ish dedicates an entire episode to Trump’s presidency and if there’s anything on TV you should be watching tonight, it’s this. The outcome of the presidential election has tensions running high at Dre’s workplace as Pops gives Junior a lesson on Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have A Dream” speech.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Halstead has Jimmy’s DNA tested to see if he actually is Lindsay’s father as the team investigates the murder of a sex offender that may have ties to a private police force engaging in illegal activities.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The hospital treats patients involved in an apartment fire as Guthrie considers undergoing a risky surgery to treat his Parkinson’s.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Season three opens with the fallout from from last season as Abby and Jake care for Becca’s abandoned baby. Meanwhile, Jo considers dating her baker and Delia confronts Albert about sabotaging her wedding.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Celebrity panelists include Amy Sedaris; Chris D’Elia; Constance Zimmer; Jane Krakowski; Rick Fox; and Tituss Burgess.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Another alien comedy, this time an animated one about a man whose mundane life takes a turn for the worse when he’s visited by three extraterrestrials who were sent to Earth to see if the human race is worth saving. Spoiler: We’re probably not.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jessica Biel, Mahershala Ali, SOHN

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jude Law, Gabrielle Union, Thomas L. Friedman

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Andrew Garfield, Mary Steenburgen, Colony House

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Khloe Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, Cameron Dallas

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jonathan Chait

Conan: Jeff Goldblum, Coyote Peterson, Jimmy Eat World