TBS

Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – With the ship slowly sinking, the survivors risk it all to escape on the season two finale.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Nadine investigates a cover-up involving Bob Lee’s unit as he tracks Solotov’s money back to a Mexican cartel.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 P.M.) – The final 12 acts perform for the judges, who don’t really matter anymore because now it’s America’s turn to decide.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A new arrival threatens the relationship of one of the couples while another woman interviews guys for a date.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Brandon questions his relationship when he gets jealous over Courtney and Gabe’s budding romance and Mariana tries to get closer to Logan but her plan backfires when his girlfriend finds out.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane is courted by another publication as she tries to talk Sutton and Kat into joining her on a dating app while Sutton is given a big opportunity when a coworker buckles under pressure.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Baz seizes his chance to take control of the family after putting Smurf behind bars but the brothers have other ideas.

Face Off: Game Face (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — The artists must create fantasy characters around a set of ears, monsters that haunt creepy locales, and “Star Trek”-inspired cyborgs using everyday electronics parts.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Jameis Winston leads the Buccaneers to Jacksonville for practice sessions and a nationally televised preseason game with the Jaguars.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Mel B, Darius Rucker, Sherri Shepherd, David Feherty, Derek Hough, and Andy Richter play a few party games.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laura and Nico continue their search for the killer before a witness leads Nico to confront Danny, who reveals the shocking truth about Susannah’s murder.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Conan: Ice Cube, Lea DeLaria, Jim Lauderdale