What’s On Tonight: ‘The X-Files’ Returns And ‘Grown-ish’ Premieres

Fox

The X-Files (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 11 begins right where things left off as Mulder and Scully continue their search for their long-lost son – but they’re not the only ones looking for the kid.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Yara Shahidi was one of the best things about black-ish so it’s only right her character gets her own spinoff on Freeform. Zoe’s headed off to college in the series premiere with the confidence that she won’t have any trouble living away from home or fitting in at school. Yeah, good luck with that, girl.

The Amazing Race 30 (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 30 kicks off with the teams of two heading from New York to Iceland where they must traverse a massive canyon high above the Geitargljufur River.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The winter premiere sees Liz trying to make a fresh start after a devastating loss, traveling to a place where no one knows who she is or her history with the team, but when trouble finds her, she’s forced to use all of her training and resolve in a brutal fight for survival.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Beverly decides she doesn’t want to grow old alone so she attempts to bond with the other moms in the hopes of forming her own Golden Girls posse.

The Librarians (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) – Baird takes the Librarians to a self-help guru to help ease tensions amongst the group but they end up investigating the camp after several mysterious disappearances take place.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Jimmy and Maya schedule a much-needed date night but Maya has to drink herself into oblivion in order not to go rushing home to the kids. Meanwhile, Ray and Kenneth have trouble avoiding their dates while babysitting and JJ finds some unexpected excitement despite his broken wheelchair.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this new drama from Fox focuses on the lives of 911 dispatchers and the first responders they send out on the job. Connie Britton plays Abby Clark, a dispatcher who fields calls and worries what happens after she sends help. Honestly, I’m not mad at the chance to watch Tami Taylor and her magical mane of hair answer an hour’s worth of phone calls.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Everyone’s on edge as the team frantically search for Benson’s missing son.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The team enters a civilian home in Yemen in order to trace a cellphone linked to a terrorist group but when the family’s child is accidentally shot, Jason must find a way to help her and do some serious damage control.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) – Ivar chooses whether to trust a former enemy on the battle field and Bjorn returns to Kattegat in time to defend against a sneak attack.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie makes some pretty terrible parenting decisions after learning that Anna-Kat doesn’t need her anymore and Taylor enlists Oliver’s help in ditching her friend to hang out with her new “blondetourage.”

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Halstead’s partying ways accidentally land him in the middle of a drug-related homicide and he’s forced to choose between his squad and his girlfriend.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The BAU searches for a killer responsible for a series of backyard pool homicides in California.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 3 premiere features panelists Joel McHale, Niecy Nash, Mark Duplass, Caroline Rhea, Jason Ritter, and Constance Zimmer.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) – King Philip enlists Landry and the Knights Templar’s help in protecting the palace in the days leading up to Isabella’s wedding.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jessica Chastain, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandi Carlile

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: David Harbour, Julien Baker

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dan Harris