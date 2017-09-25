What’s On Tonight: Mondays Now Mean Extra Sheldon Cooper

CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — The biggest geek on TV is getting his very own origin story, showing life for nine year old Sheldon Cooper as he navigates a West Texas high school

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — In the eleventh season premiere, Amy will give Sheldon and answer about his marriage proposal.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The latest round of hopefuls will face their first elimination round as they show how well they’ve mastered the Viennese waltz and the Foxtrot.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season thirteen begins with blind auditions and Jennifer Hudson joining as the newest judge.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The fourth season comes to an end, and one dancer will sashay their way to victory.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Season two begins with Kevin and Vanessa planning a wedding for Kendra, but we know you’re mostly tuning in to see how they killed off Kevin’s wife.

Me, Myself & I (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — It’s the season premiere of Bobby Moynihan’s new single camera sitcom, focusing on the life of one man at the ages of 14, 40, and 65.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Although things are awkward now that Paige and Walter have taken the next step in their relationship, Team Scorpion has to unite with an old enemy to save humanity from extinction.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — This freshman series focuses on a talented young surgeon with savant syndrome as he moves from his quiet life in the country to a prestigious hospitals, facing the difficulty of the job as well as skepticism from his employers and colleagues.

The Brave (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A special Ops team has to rescue an American doctor from terrorists with the help of DIA analysts behind the scenes.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Walsh, Jeff, Don, and Kurt start a mutiny against Eric, while Gerry and Yvonne throw a game night.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Viola Davis, Freddie Highmore, Grizzly Bear

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Madonna, Camila Cabello

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sterling K. Brown, Chance the Rapper

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jeremy Piven, America Ferrera, Lior Suchard

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jim Parsons, Chrissy Metz, Ruston Kelly, Gregg Bissonette

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Katy Tur

Conan: Diego Luna, Aisha Tyler, Moses Storm