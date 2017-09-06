FXX

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) –Season four of You’re The Worst picks up after season three’s dramatic ending, in which Jimmy decided to vanish on Gretchen following his (romantic?) proposal on top of a mountain. While he’s living as a recluse somewhere, she’s going to extremes to ignore the pain of being dumped.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – When Ambrose begins to have doubts about the case, Cora convinces him to take her to the lodge where they think she was being held in order to jog her memories.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Five of last nights’ performers make it to the next round tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition happens.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining seven chefs are tasked with creating Asian-inspired dishes around every five-year-olds’ favorite utensil: chopsticks. Later, the Top six chefs split up in teams to cook for food critics, writers, and chefs at a pop-up restaurant in a Southern California vineyard.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Liam makes an unexpected proposal and Grace and Harris team up when their children’s lives are in jeopardy.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Harvey’s past comes back to bite him when Mike plans a power move to bring new business to the firm. Meanwhile, Louis takes Brian under his wing and Rachel gets a surprising offer from her dad.

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Marlon and Ashley approach Zack’s upcoming surgery in very different ways. Later, Ashley asks for her key back when Marlon’s lack of boundaries creates problems.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Arthur, Grace, and Slink are confronted with their deepest fears after the trio decides to attack Heart Enterprises.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Constance Zimmer, Bellamy Young, Tony Hale, Gary Cole, Shiri Appleby, and Mike Epps play some games for charity tonight.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Lucia must make a choice between the business and her family while Franklin makes a move to guarantee his future and Teddy has his hand forced.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Liza pursues a new relationship as Kelsey revisits an old one.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dr. Phil McGraw, Mike Tyson, Martin Urbano

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Seth MacFarlane, Elisabeth Moss, Thomas Rhett

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Liev Schreiber, Joe Buck, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sheila E.

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Trevor Noah, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Late Late Show With James Corden: James Van Der Beek, Jim Gaffigan, Liam Payne

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lake Bell