CBS

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Jamie and Clementine work together to perform a risky surgery on Mitch while Abraham and Dariela consider making a deal with Reiden Global for personal reasons.

Friends From College (Netflix) – Keegan-Michael Key’s new comedy friends from college heading into their 40s and navigating life problems together premieres tonight. A couple is cheating on each other and more than a few are doing unlikeable if not relatable things. Pretty basic plot, but Key and Kate McKinnon are in this so worth a watch? (Maybe not.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s just a look back at the best auditions from season 12.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Mariah Carey drops by to help Jamie Foxx host his … game show. I’m sorry, no matter how many times I say it, it still sounds weird.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A tribute to the greatest boy bands of all time features the contestants singing number-one songs. Later, the three new groups perform and the bottom two contestants facing elimination must perform battle songs in order to be saved by America’s vote.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four kicks off with four new aspiring magicians trying their best to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Stars from political dramas and legal dramas compete tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Another houseguest gets the boot and a Head of Household competition is held.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Two more singles go on some blind dates and then talk sh*t about each other in front of a live audience.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Teresa explores her spiritual side while being held captive by narco-cult leader El Santo and her newfound religion has serious worldly consequences.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ed Helms, Alison Brie, and Will Arnett judge a roller skater who limbos under a flaming bar, butt puppets who lip-synch to opera, a pair of wild unicyclists who slam-dunk basketballs, and a crazy comic who plays the guitar.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin, Mia, Jonah, and Adrian try to manage the chaos building at an abandoned gas station while Alex encounters the Mist at the mall.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – TC undertakes a dangerous rescue mission in Syria as Jordan gets creative to help a veteran in need and Drew struggles with being a working parent.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alex Honnold, TLC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ashton Kutcher, Rob Corddry, the New Pornographers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Ilhan Omar

Conan: Steven Ho, Marc Maron, D.J. Demers