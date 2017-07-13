What’s On Tonight: ‘Zoo’ Takes A Risk And ‘Friends From College’ Arrives On Netflix

#What's On Tonight
07.13.17 6 mins ago

CBS

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Jamie and Clementine work together to perform a risky surgery on Mitch while Abraham and Dariela consider making a deal with Reiden Global for personal reasons.

Friends From College (Netflix) – Keegan-Michael Key’s new comedy friends from college heading into their 40s and navigating life problems together premieres tonight. A couple is cheating on each other and more than a few are doing unlikeable if not relatable things. Pretty basic plot, but Key and Kate McKinnon are in this so worth a watch? (Maybe not.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s just a look back at the best auditions from season 12.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Mariah Carey drops by to help Jamie Foxx host his … game show. I’m sorry, no matter how many times I say it, it still sounds weird.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A tribute to the greatest boy bands of all time features the contestants singing number-one songs. Later, the three new groups perform and the bottom two contestants facing elimination must perform battle songs in order to be saved by America’s vote.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season four kicks off with four new aspiring magicians trying their best to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Stars from political dramas and legal dramas compete tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Another houseguest gets the boot and a Head of Household competition is held.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Two more singles go on some blind dates and then talk sh*t about each other in front of a live audience.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Teresa explores her spiritual side while being held captive by narco-cult leader El Santo and her newfound religion has serious worldly consequences.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ed Helms, Alison Brie, and Will Arnett judge a roller skater who limbos under a flaming bar, butt puppets who lip-synch to opera, a pair of wild unicyclists who slam-dunk basketballs, and a crazy comic who plays the guitar.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin, Mia, Jonah, and Adrian try to manage the chaos building at an abandoned gas station while Alex encounters the Mist at the mall.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – TC undertakes a dangerous rescue mission in Syria as Jordan gets creative to help a veteran in need and Drew struggles with being a working parent.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alex Honnold, TLC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ashton Kutcher, Rob Corddry, the New Pornographers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Ilhan Omar

Conan: Steven Ho, Marc Maron, D.J. Demers

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 6 hours ago 2 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP