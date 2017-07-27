What’s On Tonight: They’re Literally Dropping Car Bombs On ‘Zoo’

CBS

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Jamie manipulates Mitch and Logan into helping her hunt down a secretive group that’s been going around sterilizing humans. Meanwhile, Jackson and the rest of the gang try to kill the hybrids by tricking them into flying into an active volcano. They do this by dropping a perfectly good Ford mustang down its throat. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, this show deserves all the Emmys.

The Last Tycoon (Amazon) – This new drama imagines an ending to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s final unfinished novel. Matt Bomer stars as a devilishly handsome studio exec struggling to make his way in Hollywood while battling Kelsey Grammer who plays his boss and mentor.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Why Jamie? Why?

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Iconic movie songs are performed by the contestants, who learn new harmonies and build new bonds – and then someone’s sent home.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Michael Bolton, Ne-Yo, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Chris Parnell, and JB Smoove help a couple of regular Joes try to win a good chunk of cash.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Actors who played cops on TV compete against actors from television sitcoms.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Another houseguest gets the boot and the rest of the group compete for the next Head of Household.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Andy Cohen tries to bring two new lovers together by having them trash each other in front of a studio audience.

Shark Exile (DSC, 9:00 p.m.) — In Brazil, Dr. Hazin has successfully reduced the number of shark encounters by simply catching and moving sharks out to open sea but he encounters problems when he tries that same tactic in Australia.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa’s sent to Chicago to secure a meeting with an elusive drug distributor.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Chelsea Handler, Will Arnett, and Ken Marino judge a musician who plays a song on PVC pipes, a man dressed as a snake who swallows a man whole, a performer who whistles opera, and two men who do a striptease.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Nathalie has a violent encounter with Link while Kevin becomes an involuntary test subject on what drives the Mist.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – TC is finally forced to deal with Topher’s death, Paul gets a visit from his superstar sister who helps him out during a busy shift, and Jordan and Cain treat casualties from a hotel fire.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Strahan, Jill Kargman, Slayer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Samantha Bee, Gillian Jacobs, Spoon

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tyra Banks, Kyle Mooney, OneRepublic, Brad Wilk

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Matt Bomer, Niecy Nash, Brendan Gleeson, Julia Michaels

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Masha Gessen