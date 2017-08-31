What’s On Tonight: ‘Zoo’ Tries To Save A Hybrid And ‘Narcos’ Returns

Netflix

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Last week we found out that Abigail’s psychotic plan to help the hybrids made more sense because she is one. This week, the team tries to save the crazy b*tch after Jackson attacks her and poor Clementine is in a pickle after her dad (a.k.a. evil Mr. Duncan) convinced her baby daddy to give her a blood transfusion that will probably kill her unborn fetus, and mankind’s last chance at survival. The fact that this show can still surprise us after three seasons of bizarre plotlines, genetically modified killer animals, and an alien octopus commandeering a plane gives me so much hope for the future of television.

Narcos (Netflix) – Season three of Narcos is positioning itself to be an entirely different show from the one we’ve been watching. That because instead of Pedro Pascal’s Javier Pena focusing on one drug lord, Pablo Escobar, he’s trying to take down all of the Godfathers of the Cali Cartel. That means a new cast of characters, more insane action sequences, and a lot of murder and mayhem.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – You know the drill. One houseguest gets the boot, another becomes Head of Household.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Two more singles go on a couple of blind dates and then gossip about each other in front of random strangers.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – It’s here. The final showdown between Teresa and Camila happens tonight as both women’s destinies and desires collide.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four ends TC, Jordan, Drew, and Amira help Rick handle a deadly situation following a shooting at a nearby college. Meanwhile, Drew struggles with his decision to go to Army Ranger School and Shannon and TC mull over their future at San Antonio Memorial.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Reid Hoffman