What’s On Tonight: Things Get Weird With The Return Of ‘Zoo’ And The Premiere Of ‘Gypsy’

06.29.17 1 hour ago

CBS

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three begins with humanity facing an even more dangerous threat than militarized animal species’ trying to eradicate everyone on earth. After the group found a cure for the plague affecting animals ended up sterilizing the human population, this season they encounter a bigger problem in the form of “the hybrids,” an army of unstoppable lab-made creatures focused on destroying mankind. I don’t care how bananas this show sounds, I’m here for it.

Gypsy (Netflix) – This Naomi Watts-starring vehicle follows a therapist named Jean Holloway who starts to develop unhealthy and disturbing relationships with her patients. Watching Watts play a smart, morally-questionable antihero unashamed of her sexuality and ready to f*ck up stereotypical gender roles? Yes, please.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jamie Foxx has roped Snoop Dogg into stopping by his game show tonight. When will this madness end?

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A second group of six hopefuls rehearse and perform on stage for Emma, Nick and Timbaland, who must decide which band member will exit the competition.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Mike Colter, Chris Hardwick and Sherri Shepherd play some party games.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – ABC’s giving us another game-show reboot, this time pitting current TV sitcom actors against former child stars in order to test their athletic prowess.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The first Head of Household is named after a grueling HOH competition.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Two more singles search for love by going on blind dates and then bashing each other on national television.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Teresa must prove her loyalty by hunting down and killing a DEA mole.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Flesh-eating zombies performing ballet, a classically trained opera singer stuffing her face with cake while singing, dinosaurs re-enacting the first Olympic games, and giant robots performing a choreographed dance-off are tonight’s acts.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Eve and Alex try to manage the rising panic at the mall as the mist settles over the town.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The doctors deal with an influx of patients after an amusement-park disaster results in mass-casualty victims and Drew reevaluates his priorities as a new father.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alex Rodriguez, Nick Kroll, Haim

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Naomi Watts, Ari Graynor, Swet Shop Boys

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Martha Stewart, Sam Fogarino

