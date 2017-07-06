What’s On Tonight: Someone Returns From The Dead On ‘Zoo’

CBS

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Abraham encounters a new threat while researching the sterility crisis, Mitch is interrogated by a strange woman claiming to be his daughter, and Jackson and Logan discover a link between the hybrid attacks that occur in Portland and New York.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The final group of six hopefuls perform on stage for Emma, Nick and Timbaland and a handful get sent home.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The cast of Superstore including Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, and Nico Santos join Cheri Oteri, Natalie Morales, and Ne-Yo for some booze and party games.

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Some variety show veterans compete against television sex symbols.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One houseguest gets the boot and another becomes the new Head of Household.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Teresa, James and Guero travel to Bolivia in search of the dangerous narco-cult leader El Santo, who they hope to persuade to become their new supplier.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dana Carvey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Anthony Anderson judge a contortionist who artistically impersonates a tree, a girl who performs an upside-down handstand while chasing host Tommy Maitland around the stage, and a crazy cat lady who performs a cat song.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — At the church, Connor locks up Mia, Jonah and Kevin in the basement and back at the mall, Jay confronts Alex to try and convince her he didn’t rape her.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Scott confronts a person from his past and Jordan and Cain travel to the scene of an oil-field explosion and treat a patient with extreme injuries.