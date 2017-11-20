What’s The Deal With The Helicopter On ‘The Walking Dead’?

In the final minutes of tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Big Scary U,” Rick looks up and spots a helicopter. Despite the fact that it’s terribly out of place in a zombie apocalypse where flying vehicles are a rarity, Rick looks perplexed but not exactly concerned. Most people who see a helicopter at this point in the series would probably flip out and, at the very least, wonder if there was another civilization in their midst.

Rick, however, isn’t concerned enough about the helicopter to alter his plan. He continues to walk along his original path, heading to his ultimate destination.

What was the deal with that helicopter?

Helicopters have been used periodically to create mystery in the series. We saw a parked helicopter in the very first episode. There was a random helicopter in season one that left viewers scratching their heads. There was also a helicopter in season two before the Governor is introduced, who then showrunner Glen Mazzara explained was a “remnant of the civilization that existed before the apocalypse.” The Governor’s people actually shot down a helicopter. Another helicopter, meanwhile, was spotted on the roof of a grocery store in season four, and it nearly caused the roof to collapse.

AMC

That said, we haven’t seen a helicopter in several seasons on The Walking Dead. Or have we?

