On ‘Fear The Walking Dead,’ We Finally Know Where Ofelia Isn’t

One of this season’s biggest storylines — or lack thereof — on Fear the Walking Dead involves Ofelia Salazar, who has yet to show up on this season. It has, in fact, become something of a joke on Twitter:
Even Mercedes Mason, who plays Ofelia on the series, is playing along.
We do know that she will eventually come back, because she is still being listed as a series regular, and there’s at least one shot (from her own Twitter account) of her on the set of Fear the Walking Dead.
There’s also no indication that she’s missing for reasons similar to that of Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on The Walking Dead, and who is not expected to play a role in the first few episodes of that series when it returns.
