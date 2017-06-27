On ‘Fear The Walking Dead,’ We Finally Know Where Ofelia Isn’t

AMC

One of this season’s biggest storylines — or lack thereof — on Fear the Walking Dead involves Ofelia Salazar, who has yet to show up on this season. It has, in fact, become something of a joke on Twitter:

Even Mercedes Mason, who plays Ofelia on the series, is playing along.

I wish I could tell you guys where Ofelia is….but then I'd be brutally murdered by the @FearTWD writers. They know karate!#whereisofelia — Mercedes Mason (@mercedesmason) June 12, 2017

We do know that she will eventually come back, because she is still being listed as a series regular, and there’s at least one shot (from her own Twitter account) of her on the set of Fear the Walking Dead.

Sometimes you get tethered on set so that you don't wander off between takes. I can't be trusted not to eat ALL the candy at crafty. pic.twitter.com/yWzeADsTCn — Mercedes Mason (@mercedesmason) June 14, 2017

There’s also no indication that she’s missing for reasons similar to that of Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on The Walking Dead, and who is not expected to play a role in the first few episodes of that series when it returns.