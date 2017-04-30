The Who's Who Of Russia Ties

Hasan Minhaj Of ‘The Daily Show’ Mocks ‘The Elephant Not In The Room’ At The White House Correspondents Dinner

04.29.17 5 mins ago

The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj took up the tough job of hosting a President-less dinner for Washington’s journalistic movers and shakers and it was full of cringeworthy jokes, despite Minhaj saying he’d refrain from roasting Trump in absentia (while Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania). Instead of taking Trump head-on (at first), he brought up the dark clouds hanging over the heads of everyone in the ballroom. Like the possibility that he could be in prison soon after giving this speech.

Minhaj also claimed that he was proud of continuing the streak of having a Muslim on-stage at the White House Correspondents Dinner for the ninth year in a row, then gave a shout-out to President Obama.

The satirist continued on while deciding to take the gloves off, because even though he was told that going after Trump would be petty and unprofessional, he considered that downright presidential.

