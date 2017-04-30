The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj took up the tough job of hosting a President-less dinner for Washington’s journalistic movers and shakers and it was full of cringeworthy jokes, despite Minhaj saying he’d refrain from roasting Trump in absentia (while Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania). Instead of taking Trump head-on (at first), he brought up the dark clouds hanging over the heads of everyone in the ballroom. Like the possibility that he could be in prison soon after giving this speech.

Minhaj also claimed that he was proud of continuing the streak of having a Muslim on-stage at the White House Correspondents Dinner for the ninth year in a row, then gave a shout-out to President Obama.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj: " I was specifically told not to go after the Trump administration" #WHCD2017 #WHCD — Miller Hyatt (@Miller_Hyatt) April 30, 2017

The satirist continued on while deciding to take the gloves off, because even though he was told that going after Trump would be petty and unprofessional, he considered that downright presidential.