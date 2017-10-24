Will The BTK Killer Appear In ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2?

Netflix

There are two questions that viewers typically ask after completing David Fincher and Joe Penhall’s fantastic new Netflix series, Mindhunter: Will there be a second season, and who was that creepy ADT security guy that keeps showing up?

The good news is that yes, Mindhunter was renewed for a second season before the first season even aired. In fact, Joe Penhall has reportedly outlined five seasons for the series, which makes sense considering the source material. The series is based on Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, which catalogs the 25-year FBI career of John Douglas, the inspiration for Holden Ford, the character played by Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter. (He’s also the model for Jack Crawford in Thomas Harris’ Hannibal novels.)

As for the ADT security guy played by Sonny Valicenti who shows up in the beginning of seven of the season’s eight episodes? That’s Dennis Rader, better known as the BTK Killer. Rader sexually assaulted and raped numerous women and killed ten people over a 31-year period in Wichita, Kansas. He was known as the “BTK” Killer, a name he chose for himself, because his signature was to blind, torture, and kill his victims. From the outside, Rader appeared to be an unexceptional man. He was married; he had two children; he was president of his church’s council; and he was a Cub Scouts leader. The serial killer also took an 11-year hiatus between murders at one point.

Those expecting the Netflix series to track the BTK Killer in the second season, however, may be disappointed. The first season of Mindhunter begins in 1978, and the second season is expected to cover the Atlanta Child Murders. Between the years of 1979 and 1981, 29 African-American children, teens, and young adults were kidnapped and murdered. 23 of those killings have been attributed to serial killer Wayne Bertram Williams. John Douglas was instrumental in the conviction of Williams.