Whoopi Goldberg Educated Keanu Reeves On Pubic Hair On ‘Graham Norton’ Because Life’s Fascinating

02.11.17

Whoopi Goldberg is an American treasure. Who else could appear in The Color Purple, Theodore Rex and The View while still finding time to educate Keanu Reeves on her aging pubes on UK television? Treasure this woman, dammit!

The one-time center Square addressed the subject of, um, her “balding pudenda” on The Graham Norton Show as one does. (We included “pubic hair” in the headline so you knew what you were getting into.) Whoopi discussed her current comedy show with the host which led to musing about getting older, a surreal Steely Dan experience and assorted changes that happen when aging. Things eventually shifted into “mysterious hair loss” and a curious Keanu asking for more details.

“Once where there was an Afro that I could put beads on and braid, there is now Paul Shaffer’s head,” explained the EGOT conqueror. “Empty, bald, there we go.”

Maybe it’s the John Wick: Chapter 2 enthusiasm talking, but Keanu seems like a neat chemistry match with Whoopi. I’d watch a buddy cop movie where they laugh, learn and maybe get baked while “Peg” blasts in the background. Or maybe Whoopi stumbles into Bill & Ted 3? Speaking of which, Keanu talked a bit about the potential trilogy and 50-year-old Bill and Ted.


KEANU REEVES WHOOPI GOLDBERG
