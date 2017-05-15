Ellen Tears Up

Will Ferrell And Amy Poehler’s ‘Mystery Prize’ Makes An ‘Ellen’ Audience Member Burst Into Tears

In their upcoming movie The House, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler play a married couple who open an underground casino in their basement to help pay for their daughter’s college tuition. To promote the film — which also stars comedy ringers Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Michaela Watkins, Sam Richardson, Cedric Yarbrough, and Lennon Parham — Ferrell and Poehler dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to play some games with the audience.

After giving away a big-screen TV and a $2,000 Visa gift card, the third contestant, a part-time special education teacher with $50,000 in student loans named Daquan, stepped up to an unholy contraption that can only be described as the love-child of the wheels from Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right. On his first spin, he “won” a pair of Ellen’s underwear, but on the second, Daquan landed on “The House Mystery Prize.” I won’t ruin the surprise, but let’s just say he doesn’t have to worry about his loans anymore.

Also, he can probably sell Ellen’s underwear for a few bucks on eBay.

The House — which is surprisingly only the third time comedy titans Ferrell and Poehler have appeared in the same film, after Blades of Glory and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues — opens on June 30.

