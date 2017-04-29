Getty Image

The host has “strategery” on her side for the Trump vivisection that is Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Will Ferrell’s legendary George W. Bush reemerged at the taping for the Washington D.C. event set to air tonight on TBS. Saturday’s special guest was revealed on Twitter with a pair of .gifs that tick the anticipation box quite nicely.

It's not a party without a special guest. #NotTheWHCD pic.twitter.com/UMxJWNke6V — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 29, 2017

Vulture relayed a chunklet of what Ferrell/Bush shared with the assembled attendees.

“For the longest time, I was considered the worst president of all time. That has changed,” his Dubya began. “I needed eight years to cast off a flow or build off a lie or an economic disaster. The new guy needed 100 days. He’s now widely considered the worst president of all time. I come in second … I am the Martin Van Buren of the 21st century.”

As you might imagine, punches weren’t being pulled at this function. Bee summed up what it was like having Trump skip the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017.

“Donald Trump is, of course, celebrating his 100th day in office by trying to win Pennsylvania with a swell rally that no one in this room was forced to cover. That assignment went to the reporter that must’ve f*cked his boss’s wife.”

Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner arrives on TBS with all sorts of famous folk tonight.

(Via Vulture)