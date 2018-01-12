Jessica Chastain And Will Ferrell Will Host ‘SNL’ In January

#Will Ferrell #SNL
01.11.18 5 hours ago

STX

While Golden Globes winner Sam Rockwell will be dancing across the Studio 8H stage (You know the man’s going to dance. You don’t waste those skills.) this coming Saturday, SNL fans already have some additional heavyweights to look forward to in the coming weeks. NBC announced on Thursday that Jessica Chastain will be hosting the show on January 20 and Will Ferrell will take up the hosting duties on the 27th. Troye Sivan and Christ Stapleton will be their respective musical guests.

This will be Chastain’s first time hosting the show, but there’s no doubt that the Oscar nominee will crush her time on stage. It’s always fun to see primarily dramatic actors grapple with the lighter tone, but Chastain has more than proven her bite with Molly’s Game and her comedic timing with The Help.

Ferrell has a bit more experience with the show; this will be his fourth time hosting after being a series regular from 1995 to 2002. Ferrell brought some of the most beloved SNL sketches to life during his tenure, so hopefully there will be a solid mix of the classics with the new material. Plus, if they decide to do a new Celebrity Jeopardy sketch, Kate McKinnon can bring back her amazing Justin Bieber impression.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Ferrell#SNL
TAGSJESSICA CHASTAINsaturday night liveSNLWILL FERRELL

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 3 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP