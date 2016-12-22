Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a consensus near the end of this clip from Graham Norton that the bathroom is the worst place to be recognized if you’re famous. Will Smith, Martin Freeman, and Helen Mirren discuss some of the weirdest places they’ve ever been noticed in their careers and it seems that the bathroom is always the roughest. For Mirren, it’s waiting in line for the ladies room and getting picked out by a fan. “You’re stuck,” says Mirren and it’s an easy situation to picture thanks to zombie movies and your typical Black Friday stampede.