Will Smith Had A Sweet Reunion With His ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Fam

It’s been over 20 years now since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air went off the air, and these days Will Smith is looking more like Uncle Phil than the Fresh Prince. But even though Smith shot to fame as a bona fide A-list movie star in the decades that have passed, he still hasn’t forgotten his acting roots (as opposed to his other roots, back on the playgrounds of West Philadelphia).

On Monday afternoon the Suicide Star reunited with his old Fresh Prince family: Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv #2) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler). In a sweet shot posted to Instagram, Ribeiro writes: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”