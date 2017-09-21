I have a couple of friends who are screenwriters who often express frustration and annoyance with movies and television shows that are propelled solely by “hiding the ball,” so to speak. They believe it’s a cheat. Viewers are so focused on finding the ball that they forgive — or don’t even notice — all the show’s weaknesses.
I concede that I am particularly susceptible to this trick — I will get so caught up in finding the ball that I ignore everything else, and if the ball is poorly hidden, I will judge a show accordingly. In that regard, I give USA Network’s The Sinner a mixed assessment, because while the ball was hidden well, it was almost as if it were hidden out of bounds. It was like an Easter Egg hunt where the kids spend an hour searching for eggs with the understanding that they’re all in the front yard only to discover that the last egg was hidden on the sewer grate out in the street.
SPOILERS
In this case, that last egg is Dr. Patrick Belmont, the father of the initial murder victim, Frankie. Dr. Belmont was never a suspect nor a frequent presence on The Sinner (he appeared briefly twice before, in episodes II and III). The resolution isn’t exactly out of left field, but it is well behind the third base line. It’s hard to even call this a successful misdirection because we were never really given a reason to direct our attention toward Dr. Belmont in the first place.
To make the connection between Cora’s murder of Frankie in 2017 and the disappearance of Phoebe in 2012, Detective Ambrose makes a few leaps of his own. While Cora was able to piece together her memories of the 2012 night in question before J.D. knocked her out with an ashtray, she could not recall the subsequent two months. Once the DNA evidence on the buried body returns revealing it was Cora’s sister — and not Maddie — Ambrose tracks Maddie down to another city where she had changed her name. She reveals that J.D. had gotten involved in another scheme selling Oxycontin after the night Phoebe was killed. Ambrose then tracks down a business associate of J.D.’s to confirm he was still involved in selling Oxy before his death, and eventually Ambrose concludes that J.D. must have been in cahoots with an Oxy-prescribing doctor.
I think part of the problem is that most screenwriters (and audiences) look at “mystery” as just a kind of police procedural. You get the DNA, then you get the cheek swab, the end. The “epihany” is some esoteric forensic thing, which is basically the entire premise of Bones and CSI.
Then you get True Detective or The Sinner, and it’s like they understand that true mysteries are puzzles, not procedurals, but they don’t know how to construct an effective puzzle. So, all they can do is try to hide a character or use an accidental discovery to “solve” the crime.
Older mystery shows like the Rockford Files were really limited on forensics and heavy on clues and legwork. And it really helps that screenwriters at that time wrote actual mysteries — Stephen J. Cannell wrote a couple of dozen mystery novels.
It’s like when my husband tried to get me into TD. I watched the first season and aside from being incredibly angry at how lazy the whole murderer scenario was, all I could think was that an old school writer like John Dickson Carr would freaking blow his mind.
Really enjoyed the show, but you’re right about the ending reveal. Reminded me of the reveal in “The Night Of”