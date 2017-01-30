What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

#Stranger Things
01.30.17 8 mins ago

Massive underdog Stranger Things upset Game of Thrones and The Crown for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards, hopefully proving that stories about communicating through Christmas lights while living in alternate universes are the new standard for high-level entertainment awards. But, it’s possible that the bigger story was the fiery acceptance speech by David K. Harbour (badass Sheriff Hopper) that would bring the audience to its feet in applause. The biggest story of all, however, was Winona Ryder’s face.

Everything was normal as Harbour began speaking and Winona was as giddy as someone who had just won a SAG Award. But Harbour’s mile-a-minute speech became more than just another politically-charged actor holding a statue, spouting ideology — it was a manifesto for a better tomorrow, and Winona Ryder’s loved it. You could tell because she became a human barometer for the awesomeness unfolding next to her.

At first, she was confused. Wondering where Harbour could go where dozens of the coastal elite haven’t gone before.

She was perhaps a little befuddled as to what was happening.

Yes, the arts and great acting can change the world. He was going there.

Then Winona went from looking like a meek student wondering if she should ask a question to fighting the power in about four seconds flat.

