AMC
I took away that this episode was more time filler. The dumb mad Max wannabes pretty much gave Rick’s group the equivalent of a video game fetch quest to prolong the time until the endgame.
Hey guys, let’s trust the people that have a motto of only taking advantage of situations and fucking people over while taking no risk!
I used to smile when I acquired new Garbage Pail Kids, too.
I understand that a zombie show needs to have believability checked at the door, but some of the things in this episode bothered the hell out of me:
– spike through the hand…..then he climbed a rope with the wounded hand and didn’t even wince.
– the weird aimlessly walking around of the junkyard gang, only to eventually form a double circle. Did they practice that shit?
– the fact the junkyard leader talked like Tarzan.
– Rick trying to use a keyboard to take down the Schwarzenegger zombie.
I’m usually a TWD apologist after some dumb episodes, but this was pretty bad.
