Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When you get invited to dinner with Jesse Ventura, these days you likely think that’s going to end poorly given the former governor’s lean towards conspiracies and his numerous appearances on The Alex Jones Show. This was not the case back in 2004 when Ventura was still coming off his political victory and Woody Harrelson was invited to a dinner in New York with the former Navy SEAL and pro wrestler. Instead, the former Cheers star and current LBJ found himself on the odds with Donald Trump, telling Bill Maher that the dinner ended up being a “brutal” time.

Harrelson got to this story shortly after spending some time reminiscing with Maher about the times they smoked together and their friendship, praising the HBO host for saying things they all want to say but can’t while on the air. He possibly didn’t watch much of the show this season, being in London for most of it, but that statement could be troublesome if you look back at what Maher has done following the election. That’s where the Trump tale comes into play, with Harrelson noting that the president raised the bar for being horrible: