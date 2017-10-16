Wyatt Cenac Will Be Starring In An HBO Docuseries

10.16.17 2 hours ago

Wyatt Cenac has been making a lot of big changes to his career as of late. In addition to the death of his People of Earth character this season, the stand-up’s long-running Night Train show in Brooklyn is coming to an end after five years of curated comedy shows (and a Seeso series). Yes, The Daily Show alum just announced a new web series titled aka Wyatt Cenac, but beyond this short exploration of crime-fighting vigilantes prowling the gentrified streets of New York, the openings in Cenac’s schedule beg a question: What’s next? According to HBO, a brand new 10-episode comedy docuseries is what’s next.

With John Oliver (The Daily Show and Last Week Tonight) and Ezra Edelman (O.J.: Made in America) serving as executive producers alongside Cenac, the untitled documentary series “will take a satirical look at social and cultural issues” from the comedian’s “unique perspective.” The host will skip the sit-behind-a-desk format popularized by his predecessors, however, and presumably opt for more field pieces so that he may better “undertake a journey to understand some of the big issues of the moment and investigate real-world solutions.”

“While my initial ask to play one of Molly’s love interests on Insecure was rejected, this is a nice consolation,” explained Cenac in a press release. “My thanks to Nina [Rosenstein], Casey Bloys and everyone at HBO for finally giving me a place where I can comfortably swear on television.” Edelman didn’t provide HBO with a statement regarding their plans for the show, though his fellow producer did. “Wyatt is one of the smartest, funniest, most curious people I know,” said Oliver. “I can’t wait to see what he comes up with.” The series will debut sometime in Spring 2018.

