Fox

Season 11 of The X-Files has a premiere date and thankfully it’s not another 14 year gap between new episodes. Anyone that tried a hunger strike for new episodes last time is long dead and probably reading this as a ghost. Howdy ghost readers!

The second installment in the “event series” era of the show will return on January 3, 2017. The news was accompanied by a straightforward poster featuring Mulder and Scully, but nothing too revealing about what’s to come. The tagline of “The truth is closer than ever” is definitely on brand for Chris Carter’s resilient sci-fi series.

Fox

David Duchovny was quick to pass the program’s arrival date along to the world.

The January 3 premiere date signals the program’s Wednesday night status for 2018 and will see the program paired with Ryan Murphy’s new star-studded drama 9-1-1. As a combo, both shows could give Fox strong numbers in that midseason slot. Mind you, it’s not like The X-Files was packaged with viewership magnets during its original Fridays on Fox run, so The X-Files seems relatively bulletproof provided interest hasn’t fizzled out between February 2016 and January 2018.

During the summer, Fox Chairwoman and CEO Dana Walden informed journalists at the 2017 Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour that the show’s notoriously male pool of writers and directors will see two female writers and two female directors coming aboard for season 11. We’ll have a better idea of the show’s commitment to this change when season 11 arrives on January 3.