The Young Pope Popedown is a list of the five craziest and/or most notable things that happened in each episode of HBO’s The Young Pope, ranked from least to most crazy and/or notable. Like a countdown, but with popes.

5. A non-marsupial death in the Vatican

I am sad to report that death has struck The Young Pope yet again. Two episodes ago, it was the Pope’s childhood best friend and noted narco cucker Andrew. Last episode, it was his beloved kangaroo, who was murdered in the garden, possibly by protestors, and NO I AM NOT OVER IT WHY WASN’T THIS WHOLE EPISODE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION?

This week, death came for his mentor, Cardinal Spencer, at the end of an episode that opened with a six-minute single shot in which the two of them debated abortion. Their relationship was strange and testy and occasionally adversarial, like a teen and parent, but they clearly cared about each other, and losing him too is bound to send Lenny spiraling a bit. Also, at the rate he’s losing people, I mean, someone get Sister Mary in for a check-up. I’m sure she’s fine. I’m sure of it. She’s got that active, hoops-playing lifestyle. Still, let’s be safe.

The biggest development from Spencer’s death, for us, for now, is that we finally got to see the miracle Lenny performed as a child. The short version is that he apparently prayed a friend’s dying mom back to life. Which is cool. But coupled with his truck stop prayer from last week, the one that appeared to kill water kleptocrat Sister Antonia, and… man.

He’s is kind of a Marvel character, right?

4. The Ballad of the Window Lady

HBO

Tucked inside Gutierrez’s New York adventure (more on this in a moment), we met the proprietor of the building he was staying in, a sick, bed-bound woman who kept tabs on everyone in the building via surveillance cameras like a less evil, more infirm version of Billy Baldwin’s character in the 1993 thriller Sliver (12%, Rotten Tomatoes). We also found out that she was going for a medical procedure, and in order to get her to it, she would need to be taken out through a hole in the wall, many stories up, bed and all, and lowered to the ground in a crane.

This had very little to do with anything, and I should again stress that NONE OF THE EPISODE WAS SPENT INVESTIGATING THE KANGAROO MURDER, but it was a very Young Pope moment.

“Hey, why do you have this part about a sick lady getting hauled out of her apartment via crane?”

“Why not?”

“Fair enough.”

