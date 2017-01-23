HBO

The Young Pope Popedown is a list of the five craziest and/or most notable things that happened in each episode of HBO’s The Young Pope, ranked from least to most crazy and/or notable. Like a countdown, but with popes.

5. The Pope is a just sad little boy with a fancy globe

You see, the problem with giving a fear-mongering homily while backlit like Prince at the freaking Super Bowl is that it’s gonna raise a few questions and lead to a few concerns. Those are the issues facing young Lenny Belardo in this episode, the first season’s third. (It’s worth noting here that the ten episodes of this series are titled “First Episode,” “Second Episode,” “Third Episode” and so on. There’s something kind of perfect about that. The show that utilizes non-stop crazy and dramatic visual flair also has the most boring episode titles possible. It’s the little things.)

In dealing with his usual adversaries (a snooping Voiello, a dismissive Spencer), we learn a little more about our mysterious new pontiff. For example, he’s just a sad little boy, really, and he appears to be taking the hardships of his youth out on the one billion members of the Catholic Church. Also, some of what he’s doing appears to be for show, which we learned shortly after his narcissistic “I was praying so hard I nearly shit my pants” monologue on the roof, when he more or less recanted it in private. And we learned he considers himself to be more handsome than Jesus. Maybe. But keep that to yourself.

HBO

But mostly, we learned more about something we already knew: He’s vindictive as all heck. Voiello raised his voice in anger (after being provoked almost constantly), and is now facing potentially serious consequences, even though he revealed to Lenny that it was his machinations that swayed the election (whoooops). And Spencer had his job offer revoked after chewing Lenny out about the homily. Actually, “chewing out” might not be taking it far enough. He literally said “You’ll be a terrible Pope. The worst,” which makes sense in the context of the show, I guess, but is also a very fun collection of words that I’m not sure anyone has ever said in that order. We’re breaking new ground every week here. First the kangaroo, now this.

Other notable Vatican-related things:

– Lenny sent Sister Mary on a kamikaze mission of a press conference, in an attempt to explain — or, to be more accurate, not explain — his homily. The timing on this, given Trump’s first weekend in office and Sean Spicer’s own kamikaze mission press conference, was almost eery.

– I like that Lenny has that ominous glowing globe in his office and that he’s using it to banish people to frozen tundras. He’s basically a supervillain.

– At one point one of the cardinals literally said “We’ve got a young pope” and I started cheering. I love a good “someone says the title of the movie or TV show inside the movie or TV show” scene.

4. Kangaroo update: NIGHT KANGAROO

HBO

The Papal Kangaroo only appeared for a second this week, as it poked out from behind a tree while Lenny was out on a soul-searching night walk after his disastrous meeting with Spencer. But even in small doses, it’s a lovely part of the show, the fact that a kangaroo could just show up at any second. It could hop into Lenny’s office. It could spring out from behind a bush and drop kick the old chainsmoking-cardinal. It could sit on a bench and smoke a cigarette. And if you think I’m exaggerating, please note the explanation Paolo Sorrentino gave to Vulture for introducing it in the first place.

It seems crazy, but in reality it’s not. When a pope is elected, he receives presents from many world leaders. It’s almost like they compete to please the new pope. They send all kinds of extravagant presents, from exotic trees to cars. So I imagined, why not a kangaroo from Australia?

“Why not a kangaroo?” It’s profound, in a way.