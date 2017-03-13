No One Hates 'The Big Bang Theory' More Than This Guy

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ Prequel ‘Young Sheldon’ Heads Straight To Series

03.13.17 43 mins ago

CBS

Love it or hate it, The Big Bang Theory is one of CBS’ most popular sitcoms. But it’s also getting a bit expensive and long in the tooth, and CBS is looking to keep the magic alive. Thus, Young Sheldon is officially on the way, skipping a pilot and going straight to series.

Iain Armitage will play the title character, supported by Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan. Jim Parsons will return to narrate, as young Sheldon goes to high school in East Texas and learns the ins and outs of ’90s pop culture and skipping several grades to be surrounded by teenagers. You know, because that usually ends well for incredibly intelligent children, being surrounded by people at their cruelest. Interestingly, Jon Favreau, coming off the massive hit that was The Jungle Book, will tackle the first episode.

The main question for CBS is whether this will be NCIS: New Orleans or Joey. A lot will depend on how the show executes its premise and Armitage, taking over for what amounts to the show’s mascot, as young Sheldon. But if nothing else, they can turn to Tidus’ laugh to save them if the jokes get too awkward.

(via press release)

Around The Web

TAGSCBSPrequelsTHE BIG BANG THEORY
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP