The ‘Big Bang Theory’ Prequel ‘Young Sheldon’ Heads Straight To Series

Love it or hate it, The Big Bang Theory is one of CBS’ most popular sitcoms. But it’s also getting a bit expensive and long in the tooth, and CBS is looking to keep the magic alive. Thus, Young Sheldon is officially on the way, skipping a pilot and going straight to series.

Iain Armitage will play the title character, supported by Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan. Jim Parsons will return to narrate, as young Sheldon goes to high school in East Texas and learns the ins and outs of ’90s pop culture and skipping several grades to be surrounded by teenagers. You know, because that usually ends well for incredibly intelligent children, being surrounded by people at their cruelest. Interestingly, Jon Favreau, coming off the massive hit that was The Jungle Book, will tackle the first episode.

The main question for CBS is whether this will be NCIS: New Orleans or Joey. A lot will depend on how the show executes its premise and Armitage, taking over for what amounts to the show’s mascot, as young Sheldon. But if nothing else, they can turn to Tidus’ laugh to save them if the jokes get too awkward.

